Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam for his second home run of spring training Wednesday in Osceola County, Fla.

March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman walloped a grand slam to dead center field for his second homer of spring training in a win against the Detroit Tigers.

The blast came in the bottom of the third inning of the Braves' 8-2 split squad victory Wednesday at Champion Stadium in Osceola County, Fla.

Atlanta and Detroit were scoreless entering the bottom of the third frame. Andres Blanco was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies followed with singles, sending Freeman to the plate with the bases loaded.

Freeman took a ball from Tigers starter Tyson Ross before the right-handed pitcher put his next offering high over the middle of the plate.

The Braves first baseman sent the ball flying deep toward the scoreboard, out of the reach of the Tigers' outfielders and over the center field fence.

Freeman was 1-for-4 with four RBIs, a run scored and a walk in the win. He is now hitting .308 with two long balls, six RBIs and three runs scored in 13 at-bats this spring. The three-time All-Star hit .309 with 23 home runs and 98 RBIs in 162 games in 2018. Freeman led the National League with 191 hits and 44 doubles last season.

He has never hit a grand slam during the regular season.

The Braves also beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla. Atlanta hosts the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Champion Stadium.