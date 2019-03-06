Phillies talking to free agent Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel

Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel has yet to sign a deal this offseason, but has been talking with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to add former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel in another potential big-splash free agency signing.

Sources told MLB Network on Wednesday that the Houston Astros are still in touch with Keuchel, who has been with the franchise since being taken as a seventh-round selection in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft. Keuchel received three calls on the day the Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract.

Sources told MLB Network that the Phillies have also been in touch, but they prefer a short-term deal for the two-time All-Star. Sources told MLB.com and ESPN that the Phillies are unlikely to pursue Keuchel, unless he is available on a short-term deal.

The Phillies could opt to wait until later in the season to sign another starter, based on where they stand in the National League postseason picture.

Keuchel, 31, posted a 3.74 ERA and a 12-11 record in an American League-high 34 starts in 2018. He also led Major League Baseball with 211 hits allowed and faced a league-high 874 batters.

The left-handed pitcher had a 2.90 ERA in 23 starts during his 2017 campaign. Keuchel led the American League with 20 wins during his Cy Young campaign in 2015. He made $13.2 million last season in Houston.