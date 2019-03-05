Toronto Blue Jays sign pitcher Clay Buchholz to one-year deal

Former Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz had a 7-2 record in 16 starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed pitcher Clay Buchholz to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday. Toronto didn't release financial terms of the contract.

Buchholz had a 7-2 record in 16 starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He posted a 2.01 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched during his rebound campaign.

The two-time All-Star selection previously pitched with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. Boston drafted Buchholz in the supplemental first round of the 2005 draft.

OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a 1-year contract. Buchholz went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 2018.



To make room on our 40-man roster, Dwight Smith Jr. has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/QyAbC6WErK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 5, 2019

The veteran pitcher spent his first 10 seasons in the MLB with the Red Sox. He won two World Series titles (2007, 2013) with the club. Boston traded him to the Phillies on Dec. 20, 2016.

Buchholz played in two games with Philadelphia before suffering a tear in his right arm. He underwent surgery and left the team after one season.

For his career, Buchholz has an 88-64 record in 206 starts. He has a 3.86 lifetime ERA with 985 strikeouts in 1,273 1/3 innings pitched.