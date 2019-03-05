Mets' Tim Tebow collects first hits of 2019 spring training

Tim Tebow is now 2-for-9 at the plate during 2019 spring training for the New York Mets after going 2-for-3 Monday against the Boston Red Sox. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow is no longer hitless this spring training, after going 2-for-3 during a New York Mets loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Tebow raked the duo of singles during the Mets' 9-3 setback to the World Series champions Monday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The former Heisman Trophy winner entered the game 0-for-6 at the plate this spring. He is now hitting .222.

He grounded out in his first at-bat Monday, stranding two Mets runners. But Tebow redeemed himself in the bottom of the fourth inning, smacking a single to right field off of Mets reliever Mike Shawaryn.

Tebow returned to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning. That time he hit a line-drive single to left field off of Adam Lau, advancing Mets teammate Keon Broxton to second base. Juan Uriarte doubled in the next at-bat after Tebow, but Broxton was called out at home.

RELATED Mets invite Tim Tebow back to spring training

The Mets replaced Tebow with Braxton Lee in left field in the top of the eighth inning.

Tebow hit .130 in 54 at-bats for the Mets last spring training. The 31-year-old hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games in 2018 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco offered up his services to help Tebow with his swing Monday on Twitter.

RELATED Tim Tebow gets engaged to former Miss Universe

"Tim Tebow let me help you with your swing I just saw one of your bats you have no rhythm right now and you're to rotational I will help you for free I'm a fan of yours," Canseco tweeted.

The Mets face the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.