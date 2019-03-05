Former New York Yankee slugger Jose Canseco, shown here in 2000, hit 462 career home runs. He said Monday that he could help Tim Tebow with his swing and make him a power hitter capable of hitting 35 to 45 home runs per season at the Major League Baseball level. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Former slugger Jose Canseco says he can turn Tim Tebow into a power hitter, smacking 35 to 45 bombs per year at the Major League Baseball level.

Canseco told TMZ Sports that he is a big fan of the New York Mets prospect but said "he needs help." He said Tebow's swing looks too "mechanical."

"If you look at his physicality, he's like 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds ... if he works with me I can easily get him up to 35 to 45 home runs at the major league level," Canseco said. At the Triple-A level he could hit 50."

Canseco said he is willing to help Tebow free of charge. He said that Tebow needs to learn the art of power hitting, referencing his physicality.

"Tim Tebow let me help you with your swing," Canseco tweeted Monday. "I just saw one of your bats you have no rhythm right now and you're too rotational. I will help you for free I'm a fan of yours."

Tebow had his first two hits of spring training in a loss to the Boston Red Sox Monday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The 31-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner has 14 home runs since 2016, but has never appeared in a league better than the Double-A level for the Mets. Tebow owns a .244 batting average in 210 games in the Arizona Fall League, Advanced A, Single-A and Double-A levels.

He hit .130 in 54 at-bats in 2018 spring training, but did not hit a home run. Canseco, 54, hit 462 home runs during his 17-year MLB tenure. The six-time All-Star was the 1986 American League Rookie of the Year and won the 1988 American League MVP. Canseco also won the World Series twice and led baseball in home runs in two seasons.

Canseco previously admitted using steroids during his baseball career. He told 60 Minutes in 2014 that he would have never been a major league caliber player without the use of steroids.