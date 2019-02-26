Rockies agree to $260M extension with 3B Nolan Arenado

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado will be signed with the franchise through the 2026 season once his extension is finalized. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies are finalizing a contract extension with Nolan Arenado that will make him the highest-paid position player on a per-year basis.

Sources told MLB Network and ESPN that the eight-year contract is worth $260 million. The pact includes an opt out clause after the third year. It also includes a no-trade clause.

The extension keeps the four-time All-Star from reaching free agency after the 2019 season.

Arenado, 27, hit .297 with a National League best 38 home runs in 156 games last season. He also had 110 RBIs for the Rockies. The six-time Gold Glove winner has averaged 40 home runs and 126 RBIs, while hitting .297 over his last four seasons.

Arenado owns a career .291 batting average and has 222 long balls in six seasons with the Rockies. The Rockies originally agreed to terms on a $26 million 2019 salary for Arenado in January to avoid arbitration, but this contract replaces that deal.