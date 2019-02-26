The Oakland Athletics' Howard Terminal ballpark at Jack London Square is projected to open in 2023. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics' Howard Terminal ballpark at Jack London Square is projected to open in 2023. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Athletics

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics have released updated concepts of their new facility, the Howard Terminal ballpark at Jack London Square.

Oakland posted the renderings of the Athletics' future home Monday on social media. The A's announced their intention to build a next-gereration urban ballpark on the site in November.

Plans for the park call for a total capacity of 34,000. The A's are also transforming the site of the Oakland Coliseum.

The Howard Terminal ballpark at Jack London Square is to open in 2023.

"Since the initial positive response to our preliminary concepts for the new Howard Terminal ballpark at Jack London Square, we've continued to meet with public officials, fans, and community members to gather more input and refine our designs," the Athletics posted on social media, along with pictures of an updated rendering of the ballpark. "The result is a new circular shape."

"This update helps capture fan energy, still have a continuous rooftop park for use by fans and the community, provides better views of the water and Oakland from inside the ballpark and easier access from the surrounding neighborhood," the Athletics added.

More information about the ballpark can be found at OaklandBallpark.com. The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since debuting in Oakland in 1968.