Former Milwaukee Brewers OF Keon Broxton is trying to sell some puppies during his first spring training with the New York Mets. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- New York Mets outfielder Keon Broxton has 16 dogs, including some puppies he is trying to sell.

The 28-year-old took to social media on Monday to advertise the pets. They have been for sale since February, but cannot be taken home until March 22.

Broxton's dog Mello had the Jack Russell Terrier puppies, named Oscar, Elsa, Tootsie, Nala, Oscar, Pima and Antonio. The litters were born in January.

The outfielder also has an Instagram account for the dogs, called BroxtonJacks.

"We are Broxton Jacks," the account description reads. "Family dogs of Dominique and Keon Broxton. We are rapidly multiplying and want to spread our love throughout the world."

The feed includes several pictures and videos of his puppies.

Broxton tweeted out a link to the account on Monday, telling fans to claim their new baby. A Mets reporter also tweeted about Broxton's 16 dogs.

Broxton, a third round pick in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft spent his last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers before being traded to the Mets in January in return for Adam Hill, Felix Valerio and Bobby Wahl. He hit .179 with four home runs and 11 RBIs last season for the Brewers. Broxton hit .220 with a career-high 20 bombs in 143 games in 2017.