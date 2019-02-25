Colorado Rockies sign skipper Bud Black to three-year extension

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black agreed to a three-year contract extension Monday. He is the first manager in club history to lead the team to the postseason in back-to-back seasons. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies have signed manager Bud Black to a three-year contract extension.

Colorado announced the pact on Monday. Black, 61, guided the National League West franchise to a 91-72 record in 2018. The Rockies finished second in the division, one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Black was entering the final year of his original three-year pact with the club. The Rockies own a 178-147 record and have gone to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history under Black.

Black posted a 649-713 record in nine seasons as the San Diego Padres' manager before joining the Rockies in 2017. He was the National League Manager of the Year in 2010. He was voted third for Manager of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

The Rockies skipper had a mutual option in 2019 before agreeing to his extension Monday. The Rockies face the Kansas City Royals in a spring training matchup at 3:05 p.m. Monday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.

Colorado opens the season against the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m. March 28 at Marlins Park in Miami.