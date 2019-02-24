Astros' Myles Straw robs Tim Tebow with diving catch, tweets apology

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Houston Astros outfielder Myles Straw laid out and robbed New York Mets slugger Tim Tebow during the clubs' spring training game Sunday.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Tebow smashed an opposite-field liner into left-center that looked ready to drop between Astros outfielders Tony Kemp and Straw for at least a two-run double.

Straw galloped over and sprawled for a spectacular catch near the warning track to rob Tebow of the hit. The diving grab preserved Houston's 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Astros picked up a 10-1 win over New York.

Straw has displayed his speed before in the minors last season, stealing 70 bases between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno.

After the game, the Astros center fielder took to Twitter and offered an apology to Tebow after robbing him.

Sorry Tim — Myles Straw (@myles_straw) February 24, 2019

Tebow was 0-for-2 before being replaced in left field. The Mets play the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon.