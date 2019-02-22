Twins snag former Astros INF Marwin Gonzalez in free agency

Former Houston Astros second baseman Marwin Gonzalez (R) agreed to join the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Gonzalez, 29, won a World Series with Houston in 2017. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins have signed former Houston Astros infielder Marwin Gonzalez.

Sources told MLB.com on Friday that Gonzalez agreed to a two-year, $21 million pact with the franchise. Gonzalez, 29, spent his previous seven seasons with the Astros. He hit .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs in 145 games last season for Houston.

Gonzalez owns a .264 batting average with 76 home runs during his Major League Baseball career. He made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Astors.

The signing is pending a physical.

Minnesota also signed shortstop Jorge Polanco, second baseman Jonathan Schoop and first baseman C.J. Cron this offseason.