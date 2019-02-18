Former Miami Marlins INF/OF Derek Dietrich isn't known for his defense, but brings some depth to the Cincinnati Reds lineup. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have signed former Miami Marlins utility man Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Sources informed The Athletic and MLB Network of Dietrich's deal, which is a one-year pact worth more than $2 million.

Dietrich, 29, hit .265 last season with a career-high 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. The six-year veteran was a second round pick in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Dietrich went to high school at St. Ignatius in Cleveland. He made $2.9 million last season with the Marlins.