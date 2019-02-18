Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies talks 'intensifying'

Former Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper remains unsigned as teams report to spring training for the 2019 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Negotiations between free agent Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are heating up.

Sources told MLB Network on Sunday that talks between Harper and the National League East franchise "appear to be intensifying." Sources told MLB.com that Harper's agent Scott Boras and the Phillies have been talking and making progress recently, but a deal is not imminent.

The 2015 National League MVP remains linked to the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia has met with Harper, as well as fellow star free agent Manny Machado. Sources told MLB Network on Sunday that the Padres have made offers to Machado and Harper. The Machado offer is believed to be for $250 million. Harper's offer was for more than $250 million.

Sources also told MLB Network that Harper has multiple long-term offers averaging more than $30 million annually.

Harper, 26, made $21 million in 2018. He has made nearly $48 million during his seven-year Major League Baseball tenure.