Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (L) is the top prospect in Major League Baseball. The 19-year-old hit .336 with six long balls and 16 RBIs in 30 games last season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team has no timetable for the debut of Major League Baseball's top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero -- the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero -- hit .402 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 61 games last season for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The 19-year-old also hit .336 with six long balls and 16 RBIs in 30 games last season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

He hit .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in 95 games overall in 2018, while playing for four different teams in four different leagues.

Atkins said the team will see how spring training progresses when asked about Guerrero's debut.

"There's no firm timeline on when he arrives and when he plays in Toronto for the first time but we want to make sure he's the best possible third baseman and the best possible hitter he can be," Atkins told reporters, according to the Toronto Sun and Baseball Toronto.

"This is going to be a fun and exciting time for him and a fun and exciting time for the organization."

Blue Jays pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Thursday in Dunedin, Fla. The Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers to open their spring slate at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 23 at Dunedin Stadium.

"Guerrero is an elite, generational-type hitter who stands out as much for his physical tools at the plate as his approach and capacity for making adjustments," Guerrero's MLB Pipeline scouting report says. "His swing is both explosive and efficient, a combination of electric bat speed, physical strength and off-the-charts barrel control, and it makes him adept at crushing both heaters and secondary pitches to all parts of the field. He has 80-grade raw power and hit a career-high 20 home runs in 2018, but it's widely agreed that Guerrero is merely scraping the surface of his power ceiling."

"His pitch recognition and feel for the strike zone belie his age and experience, as he absolutely punishes mistakes, seldom expands his zone and rarely strikes out.

Toronto's full roster arrives at camp Monday.