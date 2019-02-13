Kansas City Royals reach deal with pitcher Jake Diekman

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman (R) signed with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals signed left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Diekman received a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2020 season. Sources told MLB.com that Diekman will have a base salary of $2.25 million, with a $500,000 buyout if the option isn't exercised.

The Royals placed pitcher Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list (Tommy John surgery) in a corresponding move.

The 32-year-old Diekman posted a career-worst 4.73 ERA in 71 appearances last season with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

We have signed LHP Jake Diekman to a one-year contract, with a mutual option for the 2020 season.



Welcome to the #Royals, Jake! pic.twitter.com/GKNCzuO9ul — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 14, 2019

Diekman has a 3.75 ERA and a 28 percent strikeout rate in 312 innings pitched over his seven-year MLB career.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Diekman in the 30th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He has a 14-15 record in the majors and 383 career strikeouts.