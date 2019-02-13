Aaron Nola had a career year last season, posting a 17-6 record with 224 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts. He finished third for the NL Cy Young Award. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal runs through the 2022 season and also includes a club option for the 2023 season. Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Nola's contract is worth $45 million over four seasons and includes a $2 million signing bonus. The 2023 club option is worth $16 million with a $4.25 million buyout.

The 25-year-old Nola and the Phillies had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday. The extension buys out the pitcher's three years of salary arbitration eligibility and his first free-agent year.

#Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola have agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season. The deal also includes a club option for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/E5ocTPOwqA — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 13, 2019

Nola had a career year last season, posting a 17-6 record with 224 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts. He finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.

Nola's ERA ranked second in the National League, and he finished fifth in the NL in strikeouts and opponents' batting average (.197).

The Phillies will host their spring training opener Feb. 23 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.