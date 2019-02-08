Prince Fielder posts video of himself washing screaming piglet in shower

Former All-Star first baseman Prince Fielder frequently chronicles the life of his pet pig, Bacon, on Instagram. He posted a Throwback Thursday post of his pet on Thursday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former All-Star infielder Prince Fielder is preparing for the 2019 baseball season a little bit differently than most: by washing a piglet in his shower.

The retired first baseman posted a video of himself bathing the tiny animal on his Instagram account Thursday. He first posted about the pig, named Bacon, in a separate clip on Dec. 23, 2017.

Bacon screamed and snorted as Fielder rubbed a sponge over the animal in the "Throwback Thursday" post on his Instagram story.

"You like it," Fielder told Bacon, before sitting the pig on the shower floor.

He posted a more recent video of Bacon in September, showing the much bigger pig eating a carton of french fries.

Fielder was a six-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger award winner during his 12-year Major League Baseball career.

The longtime Milwaukee Brewers star played seven seasons in the city before joining the Detroit Tigers in 2012. Fielder finished out his decorated tenure by playing three seasons in a Texas Rangers uniform. The 2011 All-Star Game MVP led the National League with 50 home runs in 2007. He led baseball with 141 RBIs in 2009 and 114 walks in 2010.

Fielder, 34, made nearly $250 million during his baseball career.