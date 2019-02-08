Indians' Francisco Lindor out for at least six weeks with calf strain

Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor is now in danger of missing the start of the 2019 season after sustaining a calf injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor will miss six to nine weeks due to a right calf strain he sustained while preparing for spring training.

The Indians announced Lindor's status Friday. He has started rehab.

"We are confident that everyone will handle this news calmly and rationally," the Indians tweeted.

Lindor was evaluated Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic.

The three-time All-Star hit a career-high 38 home runs last season with 92 RBIs in 158 games for the Tribe. Lindor, 25, also hit .277 with 25 stolen bases in 2018. The four-year veteran had a league-high 745 plate appearances and 129 runs scored last season.

The timeline means that Lindor is in jeopardy of missing the Indians' season opener March 28 against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.