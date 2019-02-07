Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson is returning to the club in 2019 after agreeing to a one-year contract with the National League East franchise. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals have agreed to re-sign free agent starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson.

A source told MLB.com that Hellickson agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million pact with the team that includes up to $4 million in incentives.

Hellickson, 31, posted a 3.45 ERA and a 5-3 record in 19 starts last season for the Nationals. The nine-year veteran owns a career 4.07 ERA and a 74-72 record in 223 apperances during his Major League Baseball tenure.

Hellickson made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies the next season. Hellickson began the 2017 season with the Phillies before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in July of 2017. He signed with the Nationals in free agency in March.

The deal is pending a successful physical exam.