Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants are making a late push to sign prized free agent slugger Bryce Harper.

Sources told NJ.com on Wednesday that the Giants were expected to meet with the former National League MVP this week. However, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area and SiriusXM Radio that the free agent outfielder already met with Giants executives.

Harper was joined at the meeting by Larry Baer, Farhan Zaidi, Bruce Bochy and agent Scott Boras.

Sources told MLB Network that multiple new teams interested in Harper have emerged in the last week or so.

Harper, 26, has been linked to a return to the Washington Nationals, as well as moving to the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox or San Diego Padres. There are also several "mystery teams" interested in his services.

The six-time All-Star also has been linked to the New York Yankees, but the American League East franchise has not been publicly aggressive in its pursuit. Yankees star Aaron Judge told TMZ that he would be willing to switch positions if Harper were to join the team.