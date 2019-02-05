New York Yankees star Aaron Judge says he's willing to play center field to make room for free agent right fielder Bryce Harper. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge wants Bryce Harper to join him on the New York Yankees and would be willing to switch positions to accommodate the free-agent slugger.

The Yankees right fielder spoke to TMZ Sports about the possibility of the American League East franchise signing the 2015 National League MVP this offseason. Harper has yet to find a landing spot after finishing out his contract with the Washington Nationals.

Several suitors are interested in the six-time All-Star, including the Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and more.

"Any time you can add an MVP to a team, it's going to make it better," Judge said. "So, it just all depends on where he wants to go. [Manny] Machado, Bryce Harper, any of them."

Harper plays the same position as Judge. Despite being a two-time All-Star in right field, Judge said he would be willing to slide over to center field.

"[Harper has] more speed than me, man," Judge said. "Wherever he wants to play, we'll make it work."

Judge, 26, hit .278 with 27 home runs and 67 RBIs in 112 games last season for the Yankees. He hit .284 with an American League high 52 homers and 128 runs scored in 2017. The 2017 Rookie of the Year also struck out a Major League-high 208 strikeouts.

Harper -- who also is 26 -- hit .249 last season with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs. He also had 130 walks, the most in baseball.

The Yankees have a cast of suitable options already in the outfield, including Judge, Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks.

Sources told MLB Network that at least eight teams are checking in on Harper, with several franchises considering a short-term signing.