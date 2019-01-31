Nolan Arenado agrees to record one-year, $26 million deal with Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (C) avoided arbitration with a one-year contract Thursday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies and third baseman Nolan Arenado avoided arbitration Thursday with a record-setting contract.

The Rockies announced Arenado agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Sources told ESPN and the MLB Network the deal is worth $26 million, a record via the arbitration process.

The contract is worth $3 million more than the deal third baseman Josh Donaldson reached with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Arenado is eligible for free agency at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The Rockies still hope to work toward a multi-year contract with the All-Star third baseman.

The Rockies drafted the 27-year-old slugger in the second round (No. 59 overall) of the 2009 MLB Draft. Arenado is a five-time All-Star and won the Gold Glove Award in each of his six seasons. He also earned the Silver Slugger Award four times and led the NL in home runs three times (2015-16, 2018).

Colorado reached one-year deals with all of its arbitration-eligible players: Arenado, Trevor Story, Chad Bettis ($3.325 million), Jon Gray ($2.925 million), Tyler Anderson ($2.625 million), Chris Rusin ($1.6875 million), Scott Oberg ($1.3 million) and catcher Tony Wolters ($960,000).

The Rockies had relief pitcher Adam Ottavino and second baseman DJ LeMahieu depart for the New York Yankees this offseason. Ottavino signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the club, and LeMahieu for two years and $24 million.