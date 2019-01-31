Free agent Bryce Harper meeting with Padres

All-Star slugger Bryce Harper, now a free agent, has been linked to several teams this offseason and is expected to receive a deal worth at least $300 million. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper is visiting the San Diego Padres this week during his free-agent tour.

Sources told The Athletic and MLB Network that Harper was to meet with the National League franchise Thursday in Las Vegas.

The meeting was expected to include ownership representatives.

The six-time All-Star and 2015 National League MVP has yet to sign with a club after concluding his contract with the Washington Nationals. Harper also has been linked to the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox, in addition to a possible return to the Nationals. Another anonymous team also is interested in the slugger.

Harper hit .249 last season with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs. He also led Major League Baseball with 130 walks. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft owns a career .279 mark at the plate. He has 184 home runs in his seven seasons, all played with the Nationals.

Harper made $21.6 million last season. He could see upwards of $300 million on his next deal.