Relief pitcher Greg Holland, 33, split time with the Cardinals and Nationals last season. He also has played for the Royals and Rockies. File photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Free-agent relief pitcher Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a contract Wednesday.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that Holland and the club agreed to a one-year deal. League sources confirmed to the MLB Network the contract is worth $3.5 million per year, with up to $3.5 million in incentives.

Holland must pass a physical with the Diamondbacks. The club has not announced the agreement.

The 33-year-old Holland split time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals last season. He struggled with the Cardinals, posting a 7.92 ERA in 32 appearances before being released Aug. 1.

The Nationals signed Holland a few days later, and he posted a 0.84 ERA in 24 games with the club.

Holland is a three-time All-Star (2013-14, 2017) and won AL Reliever of the Year honors in 2014 while playing for the Kansas City Royals. He also won a World Series with the Royals in 2015.

The Royals released Holland after the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2016 until signing with the Colorado Rockies in 2017 as a free agent. Holland won NL Comeback Player of the Year after leading the National League in saves.