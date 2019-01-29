Toronto Blue Jays sign INF Freddy Galvis

Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis hit .248 with 13 home runs and 67 RBIs in 162 games last season for the San Diego Padres. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent infielder Freddy Galvis.

Toronto announced the pact on Tuesday. Sources told MLB.com that the one-year deal is worth $4 million and includes a $5.5 million club option for 2020, with a $1 million buyout.

Galvis, 29, hit .248 with 13 home runs and 67 RBIs in 162 games last season for the San Diego Padres. He has played in 162 games in each of the last two seasons. The seven-year veteran owns a career .246 batting average and has 65 home runs and 51 stolen bases during his Major League Baseball tenure.

Galvis made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was with the Phillies until 2017, when he was traded to the Padres for Enyel De Los Santos.

The Blue Jays designated right-handed pitcher Danny Barnes for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Galvis.

Galvis is expected to compete with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for the starting shortstop position.