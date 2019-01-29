Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Torey Lovullo agree on contract extension

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks rewarded manager Torey Lovullo with a contract extension Tuesday, the team announced.

Arizona hired Lovullo before the 2017 season, and he was entering the final year of his initial contract. League sources told the MLB Network the deal adds two more years to his contract, taking him through the 2021 season. The team did not release financial details of the new deal.

"Torey's leadership and ability to connect with people, specifically our players and coaches, provides the foundation for the culture we continue to cultivate and grow in Arizona," Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen said in a statement. "This is an exciting day for Torey, his family and the D-backs."

The 2017 NL Manager of the Year isn't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/5E98fwCkLs — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 29, 2019

Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record in his first season with the club, including a victory in the 2017 NL Wild Card Game. He earned NL Manager of the Year honors for directing Arizona's 24-win improvement.

Lovullo and the Diamondbacks led the NL West for portions of last season, but struggled down the stretch and ended with an 82-80 record.