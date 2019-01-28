Royals agree to $16.25M extension with 2B Whit Merrifield

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a contract extension with second baseman Whit Merrifield.
Sources told ESPN and MLB Network that the extension is for four years and worth $16.25 million.
Merrifield, 30, hit .304 with 12 home runs, 60 RBIs and had a league-high 45 stolen bases in 158 games last season for the Royals.
He also led Major League Baseball with 192 hits. Merrifield owns a career .293 average with 33 home runs and 87 stolen bases in three seasons. He led the American League with 34 steals during the 2017 season.