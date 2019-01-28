Royals agree to $16.25M extension with 2B Whit Merrifield

Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield reacts after striking out in the first inning against the New York Yankees on July 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a contract extension with second baseman Whit Merrifield.

Sources told ESPN and MLB Network that the extension is for four years and worth $16.25 million.

Merrifield, 30, hit .304 with 12 home runs, 60 RBIs and had a league-high 45 stolen bases in 158 games last season for the Royals.

He also led Major League Baseball with 192 hits. Merrifield owns a career .293 average with 33 home runs and 87 stolen bases in three seasons. He led the American League with 34 steals during the 2017 season.