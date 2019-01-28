Free-agent reliever Shawn Kelley agrees to deal with Texas Rangers

Former Oakland A's pitcher Shawn Kelley agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Free-agent relief pitcher Shawn Kelley agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Sources told the MLB Network and ESPN the deal is for one year and has a base salary worth $2.5 million, with a team option of $2.5 million for 2020. Kelley already passed his physical with the club.

The Rangers haven't confirmed the deal.

The 34-year-old Kelley posted a 2.94 ERA in the 2018 season with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics. The Nationals sent Kelley down to the minors Aug. 1 after he threw a tantrum on the mound following a home run. Washington traded him to the A's four days later.

Kelley struck out 50 batters in 49 innings and surrendered 11 walks last year. The right-hander has a 3.67 career ERA over his 10-year MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, A's and Nationals.

The Rangers signed reliever Jesse Chavez earlier in free agency in an effort to bolster their pitching staff. The club also added starters Lance Lynn and Shelby Miller, infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and catcher Jeff Mathis.