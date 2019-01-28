Trending Stories

Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith likely out for 2019 season
2019 NHL All-Star Game: Sidney Crosby earns MVP award in Metropolitan win
Thunder's Paul George puts Greek Freak on a poster
Minnesota Gophers pick up upset win over No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes
Anthony Davis requests trade from New Orleans Pelicans

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2018 Peach Bowl: Florida defeats Michigan

Latest News

No Season 4 for 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC
Warriors' Stephen Curry drains nasty side-step buzzer-beater
Bo Peep wears pants, cape in 'Toy Story 4' images
U.S. unveils charges against Chinese smartphone giant Huawei
Free-agent reliever Shawn Kelley agrees to deal with Texas Rangers
 
Back to Article
/