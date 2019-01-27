Giants' Evan Longoria cooks three-course meal with fan-selected groceries

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria showed off his cooking skills on social media Saturday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria ditched the baseball bat for a spatula Saturday.

The three-time All-Star selection took to social media and asked fans for dinner ideas as he headed into a local supermarket. Longoria used the suggestions and had a personal cooking competition.

Longoria picked up the suggested groceries and departed for batting practice, promising to show what he came up with in an hour.

The result was a three-course meal for Longoria and his family that consisted of an appetizer, soup and main dish.

"Ok so here's the finished products," Longoria wrote on an Instagram post. "Nash and I crushed the blistered shishito peppers as an appetizer, I add salt, pepper, fresh lemon juice, ponzu, and sweet chili sauce to flavor them a bit. The shrimp are separate [because] not everyone likes them. They have a lemon butter, white wine coconut broth over them and then I sprinkled the dried lime over the top after to keep with the Thai style theme.

"The soup is coconut curry broth [with] chicken, onion, carrot and dressed [with] everything you see. Thanks for following along!"

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Longoria with the third overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the club on April 12, 2008. The Rays traded Longoria to the Giants on Dec. 20, 2017.

Longoria won the Gold Glove Award three times in his career (2009-10, 2017) and the Silver Slugger Award (2009). He has 277 home runs, 946 RBIs and a .268 career batting average.