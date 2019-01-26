Red Sox push back visit to White House from February until May

Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly (R) rides with his family in the duck boat parade honoring the World Series champions on Oct. 31. On Friday, the team rescheduled its White House visit from February until May. Photo by John Cetrino | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox, who won the World Series last fall, have pushed back their visit to the White House from February until May 9, the team announced.

"After consulting with the White House and Major League Baseball, the Red Sox have rescheduled their visit to the nation's capital to May 9 when the club is in Baltimore," the spokesperson told MLB.com, which is owned by Major League Baseball.

They were to make their trip to the White House on Feb. 15 at the beginning of spring training, but postponed the visit until an off day -- one day after the three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards and before returning home to play host to the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Later Friday night, President Donald Trump signed a three-week stopgap spending bill to reopen the partially closed government through Feb. 15. If Congress does't agree on a funding bill for a border wall with Mexico, Trump said "the government will either shut down on Feb. 15 -- again -- or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."

RELATED Mariano Rivera plans to join New York Yankees as pitching consultant

In December, franchise President Sam Kennedy said it is up to individual players whether they wish to attend.

"Like in the past, it's an invitation," Kennedy said. "It's not a mandatory command performance. It's a great opportunity for the players. It's an invitation for the players, ownership, so it's a great opportunity for those guys to go to the White House and get the behind-the-scenes tour and get the recognition they deserve for a world championship."

During the shutdown on Jan. 14, the Clemson football team visited the White House one week after winning the College Football Playoff national championship. The team members, dressed in suits, were treated to fast-food selections of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors met with former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. The Warriors, who met with Obama while president after winning the title in 2015, did not visit the White after capturing the 2017 and 2018 titles. Trump withdrew an invitation in 2017 after some players said they didn't want to attend and the next year Trump said neither the Cleveland Cavaliers or Warriors would be invited if they won the title.