Mariano Rivera plans to join New York Yankees as pitching consultant

Edgar Martinez (L), Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera (R) get together at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum class of 2019 press conference on Wednesday at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mariano Rivera revealed he will return to baseball and the New York Yankees.

Rivera, who was recently announced as an inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, told the MLB Network on Thursday he plans to "teach pitching" in some capacity with his former team this upcoming season.

Rivera was the first unanimous choice selected for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

"I'm going to start working with the New York Yankees and teaching pitching," Rivera said in the interview. "So many guys throw hard but don't have command. We need to teach these boys to pitch. Pitchers are getting away from pitching and are focused on throwing hard."

Rivera spent 10 days in spring camp with Yankees pitchers in 2015. It is unclear what role the Yankees could assign to Rivera.

The 49-year-old Rivera played in 19 seasons with the Yankees and won five World Series titles with the club. He was a 13-time All-Star and won the World Series MVP award in 1999. Rivera retired as the MLB's all-time saves leader (652).