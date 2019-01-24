Relief pitcher Brad Brach, Chicago Cubs agree to deal

Former Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brad Brach (35) is expected to sign with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. File photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Free-agent relief pitcher Brad Brach and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a deal on Thursday.

Sources told the MLB Network the deal is worth $3 million for one year, pending a physical. The contract also includes a mutual option for 2020 that can potentially increase the guaranteed value of the deal. The Cubs have yet to announce the signing.

Brach adds right-handed depth for the Cubs' bullpen, who expect to be without closer Brandon Morrow to start the upcoming season. Morrow underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Nov. 6.

Brach will join Chicago's bullpen that projects to consist of Pedro Strop, Steve Cishek, Mike Montgomery, Carl Edwards Jr., Tyler Chatwood, Brian Duensing and Brandon Kintzler.

The 32-year-old Brach was an All-Star in 2016 with the Baltimore Orioles. He played for the Orioles and Atlanta Braves last season and compiled a 3.59 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 28 walks in 69 appearances.

The San Diego Padres drafted Brach in the 42nd round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He has a 3.08 career ERA with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 424 relief appearances.