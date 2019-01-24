Outfielder A.J. Pollock agrees to deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

Former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. File photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Sources told the MLB Network that the agreement lasts between three and five years. The club has yet to confirm the deal.

Sources told ESPN that Pollock already passed a physical. He can opt out of the deal after three seasons, but can earn up to $55 million if he remains with the Dodgers for four seasons or $60 million if he exercises a fifth-year option.

Pollock played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in his first seven seasons in the MLB and was an All-Star in 2015. Injuries have slowed the outfielder in recent years, though, as he missed most of the 2016 season with a broken elbow and sat out much of 2017 and 2018 with a groin strain and fractured thumb.

Pollock joins a Dodgers outfield consisting of Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo. Los Angeles traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in December, opening up the need for a right-handed bat in the outfield.

Pollock figures to slot in as the main center fielder for the Dodgers, freeing up Bellinger to move around between first baseman or corner outfield.