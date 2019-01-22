Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens miss out on Baseball Hall of Fame again

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds missed the Hall of Fame again, but had his vote totals increase once more on Tuesday. File photo by Aaron Kehoe/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- MLB home run king Barry Bonds and pitcher Roger Clemens failed to reach the Baseball Hall of Fame once again Tuesday.

The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed this year's class, which consisted of closer Mariano Rivera, designated hitter Edgar Martinez and starting pitchers Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina.

Bonds and Clemens remained noticeably absent. Both provided sensational highlights in their respective careers, but allegations of performance-enhancing drugs continue to cloud the players' achievements. Bonds (from 56.4 to 59.1 percent) and Clemens (from 57.3 to 59.5) received an uptick in votes this year, but remain greatly below the 75 percent required to gain entry.

The two players have three years of eligibility remaining on the ballot.

Bonds spent 22 years in the MLB with the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. Bonds had 762 home runs, 1,996 RBIs, 514 stolen bases and a lifetime batting average of .298.

Clemens played in 24 seasons between the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. He had a 354-184 record as a starter with 4,672 career strikeouts.

Rivera became the first player in baseball history to enter the Hall of Fame as a unanimous choice.

Combined with the selections of Harold Baines and Lee Smith by the Today's Game Era Committee in December, it'll be a six-man class this year.

The Class of 2019 induction ceremony takes place on July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.