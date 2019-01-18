Trending Stories

Celtics' Kyrie Irving ices Raptors with trey from parking lot
Anthony Davis crushes dunk over Kevin Durant
Harden's historic night all for naught in Rockets' loss to Nets
Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders have Twitter spat
Costas parts ways with NBC after 40 years

Photo Gallery

 
Jess Lockwood wins the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off

Latest News

Angels agree to deal with closer Cody Allen
'WWHL': Chrissy Teigen, John Legend recall 'major blowout' fight
Lockheed awarded $77.8M for Navy's undersea warfare system
Oil rises after report on possible China talks concessions
Lakers' Michael Beasley forgets shorts when checking into game
 
Back to Article
/