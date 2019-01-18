Angels agree to deal with closer Cody Allen

Former Cleveland Indians reliever Cody Allen throws against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on October 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Right-handed closer Cody Allen is set to come out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that Allen agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Sources told The Athletic and Fancred that the deal is for $8.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives. The contract is pending a physical.

Allen, 30, posted a 4.70 ERA and had 27 saves in 70 appearances last season for the Cleveland Indians. The seven-year veteran owns a 2.98 ERA and has 149 saves during his Major League Baseball career. Allen posted a 4-6 record in 2018 and owns a 24-29 career mark.

He led the American League with 58 games finished in 2015, when he piled up a career-high 34 saves for the Tribe.