New York Yankees agree to deal with reliever Adam Ottavino

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and relief pitcher Adam Ottavino agreed to a contract on Thursday, bolstering the team's stout bullpen.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that it's a three-year contract worth $27 million. Ottavino has a pending physical before the deal becomes official.

The 33-year-old pitcher joins Zach Britton, Dellin Betances, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman in the Yankees' bullpen.

Ottavino played for the Colorado Rockies last season and rebounded from a disappointing 2017 campaign. The pitcher posted a dismal 5.06 ERA in 2017, but sliced it to 2.43 in 2018.

Ottavino posted a 0.99 WHIP with six saves and 112 strikeouts last year, trailing only Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader (143) among National League relievers.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Ottavino in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2006 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with the franchise in 2010 before being claimed off waivers by the Rockies in 2012.

The right-hander projects to fill the open spot created by the departure of pitcher David Robertson. Robertson signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in early January.

New York's recent move continued a busy offseason for the Yankees, who re-signed Britton, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia. The team also added James Paxton, Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu through trades and free agency.