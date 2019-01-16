The Cincinnati Reds broadcast team featured Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman (R) and former pitcher Joe Nuxhall for nearly 30 years. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds are losing an icon in the broadcast booth as Hall of Fame announcer Marty Brennaman announced that 2019 will be his final season.

Brennaman, 76, announced his decision to step away from the game in a video posted by the Reds on Wednesday. He has served as the Reds' lead broadcaster since 1974, when he took the reins from Al Michaels.

He was inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Brennaman received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.

He is the father of Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman.

Brennaman worked for most of his career alongside broadcaster Joe Nuxhall. The duo affectionately known as "Marty and Joe" were a Cincinnati radio staple for nearly 30 years.

A message from Marty Brennaman: pic.twitter.com/c66DFmyjQS — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 16, 2019

"You probably know by now, but if you don't, I'm going to lay something on you that I didn't realize would occur today," Brennaman said in the video. "But after a lot of thought, I annoucned earlier today that after 46 years, after the completion of the 2019 baseball season, I'm retiring as a broadcaster with the Cincinnati Reds."

"To say that it's been an incredible ride ... that's what it has been. You folks have had a lot to do with it. You accepted me as one of your own many years ago, back in 1974. I feel like I've had a love affair that has gone through four and a half decades because you all have been so good to me. I felt like you need to know from the man himself and that's me ... That nobody can love you as much as I do. I'm going to miss a lot of things, but you folks are going to be right there at the top of the list. Thank you very much."

The Reds finished above .500 in 19 of Brennaman's 45 seasons with the club. Cincinnati won the World Series three times during his tenure, including back-to-back titles in 1975 and 1976.