Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed pitcher John Curtiss in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles announced the acquisition on Tuesday night. The Angels traded infielder Daniel Ozoria to the Twins in the swap. Los Angeles designated right-hander Parker Bridwell for assignment in order to make room on the roster for Curtiss.

Curtiss, 25, posted a 5.68 ERA and an 0-1 record in eight appearances last season for the Twins. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while walking four, in 6.1 innings during his 2018 campaign. Curtiss posted an 8.31 ERA in nine games during his 2017 season for the Twins. He was a sixth-round pick by the Twins in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He made his Major League Baseball debut on Aug. 25, 2017. Curtiss was designated for assignment on Monday when the Twins had to make room on the roster after signing former Angels pitcher Blake Parker.

Ozoria, 18, owns a .222 batting average with nine doubles and four triples in 111 career games at the Rookie level.