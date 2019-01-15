Reports: Reds, Indians, Padres have discussed Corey Kluber trade

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on October 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds would be the landing spot for Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber in a rumored three-team trade also involving the San Diego Padres.

Sources told The Athletic and MLB Network that the Padres have explored three-team trade possibilities while trying to find a third baseman, including the swap involving Reds and Indians. No deal is close, according to the reports.

Sources added that the Padres' interest in Kluber is "primarily to flip him." The Padres would likely want Reds infielder prospect Nick Senzel in the deal, according to the reports. Senzel is the No. 6 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Kluber, 32, posted a 2.89 ERA and a 20-7 record in 33 starts last season. The star right-hander led baseball with 18 wins and a 2.25 ERA in 2017. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star owns a 3.09 ERA and a 96-55 record in eight seasons.

Senzel, 23, owns a .312 batting average with 27 home runs and 130 RBIs in 231 appearances at the Minor League level.

The Reds have already added Tanner Roark and Alex Wood to their starting rotation this offseason, while trading starter Homer Bailey to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kluber is due $17 million in 2019. He has a team option for $17.5 million in 2020 and $18 million in 2021. Both options include $1 million buyouts.