New York Yankees sign D.J. LeMahieu for $24M

Former Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu throws to first to record an out against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning on August 15 at Minute Made Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have agreed to a contract with free agent second baseman D.J. LeMahieu.

Sources told MLB.com and The Athletic that the pact is for two-years and $24 million.

LeMahieu, 30, hit .276 with a career-high 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 128 games last season for the Colorado Rockies. The eight-year veteran has a .298 career batting average with 49 bombs during his Major League Baseball tenure.

The two-time All-Star led baseball with a .348 average in 2016. He hit .310 in 2017. LeMahieu made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Rockies the following offseason.

The contract is pending a physical.