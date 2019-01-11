Dodgers bring back C Russell Martin in trade with Blue Jays

Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Russell Martin is headed back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The veteran catcher -- who spent the first five seasons of his career with the National League West franchise -- returned to his original team as part of a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto and Los Angeles announced the swap on Friday. The Dodgers received Martin and cash in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andrew Sopko and Minor League infielder Ronny Brito in the deal.

Martin, 35, is due $20 million in 2019. The four-time All-Star hit a career-low .194 last season with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 90 games last season for the Blue Jays. The 13-year veteran owns a career .249 batting average with 185 long balls.

Sopko posted a 6-5 record with a 3.90 ERA in 26 games last season at the Advanced A and Double A levels. The 24-year-old was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Dodgers.

Brito, 19, has a .249 average with 16 home runs and 127 RBIs in 186 career games in the Dominican Summer League, Pioneer League and Arizona League.