Washington Nationals sign 2B Brian Dozier

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Brian Dozier hits an RBI single scoring Chris Taylor during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on October 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals have signed free agent second baseman Brian Dozier.

Sources told MLB.com and ESPN that the seven-year veteran agreed to a one-year, $9 million pact with the club for 2019. The deal is pending a physical.

Dozier, 31, hit .215 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games last season for the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. He played 104 games with the Twins before being traded to the Dodgers in July.

The 2015 All-Star hit .182 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 47 games down the stretch for Los Angeles. He hit .375 in the World Series, .111 in the NLCS and was 1-for-2 at the plate in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves this postseason.

Dozier hit a career-high .271 with 34 home runs and 93 RBIs in 152 games for the Twins in 2017. He smacked a career-high 42 long balls with 99 RBIs in 2016 for Minnesota.

The veteran infielder owns a career .246 batting average and has 172 long balls during his Major League Baseball tenure.