Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal reportedly has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown, the contract is worth $18.25 million.

Grandal turned down a qualifying offer reportedly worth $17.9 million with his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grandal, 30, is a switch-hitter who hit 24 home runs with the Dodgers last season. He knocked in 20 of those, including an .844 OPS, while batting left-handed.

According to Brewers.com, "Grandal is widely recognized as one of the most productive all-around catchers, but his struggles in the postseason led some scouts to suggest it could hurt his free-agent stock. Grandal is a .107/.264/.200 hitter in 32 playoff games since 2015, all with the Dodgers."