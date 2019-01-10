New York Mets agree to two-year pact with Jed Lowrie

Former Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie takes batting practice one day before facing the New York Yankees in the MLB American League wild card game on October 2 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have signed free agent infielder Jed Lowrie.

Sources told MLB.com and ESPN that Lowrie agreed to a two-year, $20 million pact with the Mets.

Lowrie, 34, hit .267 with a career-high 23 home runs and 99 RBIs in 157 games last season for the Oakland Athletics, making his first All-Star team. The 11-year veteran owns a career .262 batting average and has 104 home runs.

Lowrie played the first four seasons of his career for the Boston Red Sox, before joining the Houston Astros in 2012. He played the 2013 and 2014 seasons for the Athletics before moving back to the Astros in 2015.

The Astros traded Lowrie back to the Athletics the following offseason.