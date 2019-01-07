Justin Turner hits baseballs during 'Bird Box' challenge

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doubles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the World Series on October 27 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner hit the batting cage on Monday to put in his best effort at the Bird Box challenge.

Turner, 34, stepped into the cage and put a blindfold over his eyes, doing his best impression of Sandra Bullock's character Malorie and several others in the 2018 Netflix horror film.

"Bird Box Challenge baseball style," Turner wrote on social media. "After three strikeouts, I finally came through. Keep swinging."

Turner missed pitch-after-pitch in the video until finally making contact. His hit sizzled down the line to his left. He rejoiced by smiling and laughing off his previous struggles.

The 2017 All-Star hit .312 last season with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs in 103 games for the Dodgers. Turner owns a career .292 batting average and has 93 long balls during his 10-year Major League Baseball tenure.

He is under contract with the Dodgers through 2020.