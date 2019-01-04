Philadelphia Phillies sign RHP David Robertson to two-year deal

New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine and relief pitcher David Robertson (R) discuss how to pitch to Houston Astros batter Carlos Correa (1). File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed pitcher David Robertson to a two-year contract.

Philadelphia completed the signing on Thursday. Robertson's pact includes a third-year club option for the 2021 season. Sources told MLB.com that the deal is for $23 million, with the option coming in at $12 million. Robertson's pact includes a $2 million buyout.

The 2011 All-Star and 2009 World Series champion posted an 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees. Robertson owns a career 2.88 ERA and a 53-32 mark with 137 saves in 11 seasons.

Robertson played the first seven seasons of his career for the Yankees before signing with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent during the 2014 offseason. He later rejoined the Yankees as part of the Todd Frazier trade in 2017.

Robertson could split closing duties with Seranthony Dominguez next season in Philadelphia. The Phillies remain in the pursuit for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

"It was a productive day, and I expect the dialogue to continue," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a conference call, according to MLB.com.