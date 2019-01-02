Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has agreed to join the New York Yankees.

Sources told ESPN and MLB Network that the Yankees will pay Tulowitzki the league minimum of $555,000 for the five-time All-Star.

The Toronto Blue Jays cut Tulowitzki in December, despite the shortstop having $38 million remaining on his contract. Toronto will pay the majority of the $38 million still owed to the 12-year veteran.

Tulowitzki hit .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games in 2017 for the Blue Jays, while limited by injuries. He will likely provide a fill-in option for Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, who had offseason Tommy John surgery and isn't expected back until at least June.

Tulowitzki, 34, owns a career .290 batting average and has 224 home runs in 1,286 games during his Major League Baseball tenure. He hit .254 with 24 home runs and 79 RBIs in 131 games in 2016 for Toronto.