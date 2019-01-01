Mariners agree to deal with Japanese star Yusei Kikuchi

Two baseball fans from Japan mug for the camera before the New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Japanese pitching star Yusei Kikuchi is headed to the Seattle Mariners.

Sources told MLB.com that the team agreed to a four-year deal with Kikuchi on Monday. The deal includes a player option in 2022, but the option can be replaced by another four-year guarantee to push the deal to seven years.

The Mariners have yet to confirm the signing. Kikuchi visited Seattle on Monday and took a physical exam. He had to sign a deal with a Major League Baseball team by 2 p.m. PT Wednesday or would have to return to the Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan for the 2019 season.

Seattle will pay Seibu a release fee that will be a percentage of Kikuchi's contract.