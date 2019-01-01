Mariners agree to deal with Japanese star Yusei Kikuchi

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Japanese pitching star Yusei Kikuchi is headed to the Seattle Mariners.
Sources told MLB.com that the team agreed to a four-year deal with Kikuchi on Monday. The deal includes a player option in 2022, but the option can be replaced by another four-year guarantee to push the deal to seven years.
The Mariners have yet to confirm the signing. Kikuchi visited Seattle on Monday and took a physical exam. He had to sign a deal with a Major League Baseball team by 2 p.m. PT Wednesday or would have to return to the Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan for the 2019 season.
Seattle will pay Seibu a release fee that will be a percentage of Kikuchi's contract.