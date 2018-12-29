New York Yankees runner Luke Voit scores past Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy (right) in the sixth inning of their MLB American League wild card game on October 3 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy is switching teams in the American League West.

A source told MLB.com that Lucroy has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The deal is for one year and $3.35 million. Lucroy can make as much as $4.525 million with performance bonuses.

The Angels have yet to confirm the signing.

Lucroy joins his third different team in the division in three seasons. The nine-year veteran played the first seven seasons of his career for the Milwaukee Brewers. He joined the Texas Rangers during the 2016 season before joining the Colorado Rockies during the 2017 campaign. Lucroy signed with the Athletics in March as a free agent.

The 32-year-old hit .241 with four home runs and 51 RBIs in 126 games last season for the Athletics. He owns a career .277 batting average and has 100 home runs during his Major League Baseball tenure.

The two-time All-Star led baseball with 53 doubles in 2014 for the Brewers. He smacked a career-best 24 home runs and had 81 RBIs in 142 games in 2016 for the Brewers and Rangers.