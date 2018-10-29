Boston Red Sox winning pitcher David Price holds the Commissioners Trophy as the Red Sox celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox star David Price got choked up following the World Series when he was asked what it means to hear himself referred to as a great teammate.

Price, 33, started twice during the Red Sox's 4-1 series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed three hits and one run in his third 2018 postseason victory on Sunday, helping Boston clinch the championship.

"[It means] a lot [to be a great teammate]," Price told reporters. "This is a game we get to play. It's the relationships that you make while you do this, while you play this game. That's what makes this game so special."

Price wiped his eyes and rubbed tears away from his face during the answer, while whispering "dang it" to himself. He eventually took a break and cleared his throat before he was able to finish answering the question.

The lefty posted a 2-1 record with a 1.98 ERA in three appearances at the 2018 World Series. He was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two ALCS appearances. Price allowed three hits and three runs in 1.2 innings during his lone ALDS appearance against the New York Yankees.